Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000, the Justice Department said in a release.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.