Kevin Perezsanchez was trying to enjoy his afternoon at Little Island in Chelsea on a recent visit, but had a hard time doing that.

He just wrapped up the school year as a math major at City College — but running the numbers on his credit card debt is causing him stress.



"I'm kind of scared," Perezsanchez said. "I'm probably going to have to get another job or two. My dad is probably going to have to do some overtime."



When asked, Perezsanchez did not know the exact amount.

"I'm not sure, but I know it is enough that we can't reach it,” he said.



In May, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by half a percentage point. The goal was to cool down the economy and bring down the highest inflation rate in 40 years.

The rate could make it more costly to carry a credit card balance or borrow money. Perezsanchez described what it is like making payments.



"We're almost there, and then whatever is left over doubles. Then we are almost there again. and then it doubles,” he said. "Because of the rates going up, we can't meet, you know, the price, the amount of debt that they want."



Andrew Jamison is the co-founder and CEO of Extend, a Manhattan=based virtual credit card company. The rate increase impacts his business.



"I think credit card companies bear the brunt of what interest rates do, right?" Jamison said. "They are the ones you essentially pay for the cost of the financing."



He offered this advice to people in credit card debt right now.



"It's about creating the right plan and speaking to a bank to figure. What are the best ways to go and pay back that debt?" Jamison said.



The Federal Reserve projects six more increases for interest rates this year, which is expected to lead to higher APRs and longer debt payoff periods for cardholders — something Perezsanchez will have to navigate.



"I'm in a lot of bad situations right now,” he said.