CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s going to be a busy summer for travel and tourism, and one online platform growing in the Charlotte region is hoping to benefit from that increase.

It’s called Get My Boat, where you can rent out your boat or rent someone else’s boat for the day.

What You Need To Know

AAA found Carolinians are more comfortable traveling now than any time during the past two years.

A spokesperson for Get My Boat says they're expecting a big boom this summer for travel, adding that boating is a top thing to experience in destinations across the U.S, whether you are traveling or going on a “staycation.”

They say there are about 120 boat listings in the Charlotte area through the platform, which amounts to about 100 boat owners, as some people list multiple boats.

For a Lake Norman couple, they’ve made a living out of using this platform.

Jeff and Heather Carnahan use Get My Boat to rent their boat out.

“It’s great to see people smile, have a great time and enjoy something maybe they don’t get to do every day,” Jeff Carnahan said.

Jeff captains the boat, but you can also rent a boat without a captain.

The Carnahans, who started using the platform in 2019, say they’ve seen an increase in bookings both from people in and out-of-state as summer kicks in.

"Coming up this year, we’ve probably seen an uptick of 30% or so,” Jeff Carnahan said.

But even during the pandemic, they say business wasn't slow.

“During the pandemic this business has really flown off, so it just keeps getting busier and busier by the day,” Jeff Carnahan said.

Boats can be rented by the hour or day with varying prices.