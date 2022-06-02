For years, a White House internship offered participants a prestigious experience and access to some of Washington’s heaviest political hitters – but only for those who could afford to accept the unpaid offer.

That will change this year, when – for the first time in recent history – the White House will pay its interns. News of the White House announcement was first reported by CNN.

“Since the beginning of his administration, President Biden has committed to advancing equity and opening doors by waiting to launch the White House Internship Program until receiving the statutory authority from Congress to pay interns,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday. “President Biden was proud to sign bipartisan legislation earlier this year that provides this authority and funding.”

Fall interns will receive a stipend of $750 per week, and will get their payment in two lump sums: one around the start of the program, and another upon completion of the program.

Applications for the fall program, which will run from September 12 - December 16, open on June 6 and must be submitted by June 24. The fall program will run in-person at the White House; eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old at the start of their program, must be currently enrolled or recently graduated from an accredited undergraduate or graduate program or U.S. veterans with a high school diploma who served in active duty within the past two years.

Summer interns will receive a one-time $6,000 stipend for their program, which runs from June 20 - August 12. Applications for the summer internship program are already closed.

The funds, which come from the massive omnibus spending bill signed in March, will pay for internships across the Executive Office of the President. The EOP has 14 separate departments for which interns can work, ranging from the Office of the Vice President to the Council of Economic Advisers to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. All interns can rank their preferred departments, but selections are ultimately made by the White House Internship Program team.

The decision to pay White House interns will help remove “barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers,” the administration said in a statement, and will “help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House—and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government—reflect the diversity of America.”

The cost of living in Washington, D.C. is higher than the national average, according to PayScale; housing costs around 148% more in the nation’s capital city than the national average, groceries 10% more and transportation 5%. And an April assessment from Apartment List found the cost of apartments in Washington had increased by nearly 12% from the year before.