A Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce program aimed at helping minority business owners prepare for growth, find capital, and avoid potential pitfalls is accepting applications through mid-September.

"It's to support black and hispanic companies and their growth," chamber program chair Derek Mateos, 44 told Spectrum News. "It's not an incubator, it's an accelerator."

In order to qualify for the Minority Business Accelerator program, the company must be at least 51% owned by a minority and have an annual gross revenue of $500,000 or more.

Mateos is the president and CEO of Matcon Construction. He's of Cuban descent, and has participated in the program. Mateos said the MBA helped him land a number of big jobs in the Bay area.

"[The program] Really kind of moved the needle for us and we got some pretty cool introductions to some companies that we wouldn't be working with today if the chamber would have not done that for us," he said. "We're very grateful to the chamber and the sponsors."​

Since completing the program, Matcon Construction has worked on the TIA Sky Center, side buildings at the St. Pete Pier and the USF Research Center, according to Mateos. The company is currently working on Jesuit High School's fine arts theater and USF's new indoor football practice facility.

"We did all of the foundation work," he said. "All the concrete foundations for the structure and all of the concrete slab where the field will be sitting."

Mateos said he hopes the MBA program lays the same foundation of success for other business owners.

"Everyone in the chamber is really willing to help. They want the program to succeed," he said. "They want the program to work and see successful companies in the communities."

The Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce will hold an informational meeting on June 29. The deadline to apply for the MBA program is Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. It's open to business owners in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Manatee County.​