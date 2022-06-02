The White House on Thursday announced a bevy of new sanctions on Russia as the brutal invasion of Ukraine stretches into its fourth month.

The Treasury and State departments announced a number of new measures, including targeting Russian government officials, oligarchs and elites close to Vladimir Putin, according to a release from the White House.

The State Department designated a number of individuals and entities, including billionaire Alexey Mordashov and his family members and Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs



The Treasury is targeting Russian officials, business leaders and asset management and service companies which the White House says are "key to Russian attempts to evade sanctions," including Sergei Roldugin, money-manager of Putin’s offshore wealth



"The United States will continue to work with our partners and allies to impose severe costs on the Government of the Russian Federation for its aggression against Ukraine and utter disregard for human rights and fundamental freedoms," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "The Department of State is designating more Russian oligarchs and elites today, in addition to family members and entities associated with those oligarchs and elites."

Blinken specifically mentioned billionaire God Nisanov, a close associate of Russian officials, Evgeny Novitskiy, an elite with close ties to the Russian government, and billionaire Alexey Mordashov, as well as his wife and two children. The State Department is also designating Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Blinken said.

The Treasury is targeting a number of Russian officials and business leaders, as well as asset management and service companies which the White House says are "key to Russian attempts to evade sanctions."

Those targeted by Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets include Sergei Roldugin, money-manager of Putin’s offshore wealth, and his family, as well as Yury Slyusar, president of a state-owned aircraft company that supplies Russia's military.

“Russia’s elites, up to and including President Putin, rely on complex support networks to hide, move, and maintain their wealth and luxury assets,” Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement. “Today’s action demonstrates that Treasury can and will go after those responsible for shielding and maintaining these ill-gotten interests."

The OFAC also targeted a number of Putin-linked yachts, as well as aircraft and other luxury watercraft linked to Russian oligarchs.

The announcement came the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more sanctions against Russia and predicted that if Moscow prevails in its invasion, "the dark times will come for everyone."

"If we win this war, all Europeans will be able to continue enjoying their freedom," Zelenskyy said in a speech to Luxembourg's parliament Thursday. "But if this one person who wants to destroy any freedom in Ukraine and Europe prevails, then dark times will come for everyone on the continent."

The move from the U.S. comes just days after the European Union announced an agreemnt to ban roughly 90% of Russian oil imports by year's end as part of a new package of sanctions against Moscow.