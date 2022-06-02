OSHKOSH, Wis. — From simple to complicated, all sorts of metal fabrication jobs have passed through John Shafer’s hands.

He’s a brake press operator at Muza Metal Products in Oshkosh.

“You get some nice simple jobs that are enjoyable, but then you get a lot of jobs that are quite a challenge, so that’s nice to kind of tax the brain a little bit,” Schafer said.

He’s has been at Muza for 24 years.

“I started in the spot welding department an have pretty much moved around since then and done pretty much a little bit of everything,” he said.

The company is seeking about 20 people to fill open positions, said Director of Human Resources Heather Hennlich.

“We’re looking for positions in all areas. Painters, assemblers, press brake operators,” she said. “We’re adding to our robotic weld staff as we’ve brought on some new customers who have the need in our robotic weld area.”

Hennlich said the business is seeking people with experience in the field as well as those new to the industry.

Muza recently added a new paint line. That’s where you’ll find Munir Dawood working as a painter.

He’s been with Muza for 19 years, and like Schafer, sees a lot of different products pass through the paint booth.

“Every day we’re doing different stuff like cabinets, small, parts, big parts,” Dawood said.

Aside from making the physical product, Schafer said there’s one aspect of his job he really enjoys.

“I do a lot of training so it’s nice to see the new guys catching on, taking off and running their own machines and doing it well,” he said. “That’s a nice sense of satisfaction when I train someone and they take off and do well.”

Muza is hosting onsite job fairs in Oshkosh June 14 (Noon - 6 p.m.) and 15 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.).It is oocated at 606 E. Murdock Ave. in Oshkosh.