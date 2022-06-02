NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Mike Eppele has worked as a pizza delivery driver at Augie’s Pizza in North Royalton for five years.

“The people, the customers that I see—there are some regular customers. There are, you know, everybody's different," he said.

He is currently only one of the five delivery drivers working at the restaurant.

“The job market's good,” he said. “A lot of jobs but people don't want to do this kind of stuff. You got to have a car. You got to be dependable. You got to have all this stuff going on. You got to have insurance. You got to be a safe driver because if you're not, then you don't do anybody or yourself any good.”

Owner Joe Janks said the restaurant normally has eight to 10 drivers.

He said rising costs are also a cause of concern.

“Two years ago, pepperoni was about $75, $8,” he said. “It maxed out at $120 about two weeks ago. It's come down to like $110. Baby back ribs are up about $1—$52 a pound in the past year. It is really frustrating to get your food bills, pay for it and then wait to sell the food and get that money in return the next week.”

He said staff are doing what they can.

“I'd rather be early than late on an order,” he said. “So, the employees are really good about coming in early.”

Janks said those interested in applying, can click here.