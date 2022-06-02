AVON LAKE, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine joined Ford Motor Company to announce 1,800 new jobs being created at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant, and the announcement is giving hope to local business owners.

The announcement is part of an expansion plan to create a new commercial electrical vehicle at the Ohio plant.

The impact that the jobs will have goes beyond the Ford plant. With more people coming into the northeast Ohio area, business owners believe it is a good thing, including Yvonne Chisholm, owner of Classie Cakes.

Chisholm is excited about what the future could bring.

“Well, with the jobs being created, that would also hopefully mean more people coming into the area, which would then increase business for all of our small businesses that we have in our area,” she said.

Chisholm said her business struggled during the pandemic.

“We had to close for a while and then we had tons of weddings and large parties we had to reimburse,” she said. “It’s been a huge hit.”

The announcement could be just what her small business and other businesses need.

Stores could use behind-the-counter help as well. Chisholm’s store is one of many.

“Well, for one, them bringing their families here and kids looking for jobs. You know Jimmy Johns next door to us has been closed for over a month because of staffing issues. Because there’s not enough younger people looking for positions, so we are all in a staffing crunch right now,” she said.

Along with the expansion to the Cleveland-area plant, Ford is expected to add 90 more jobs to Ohio’s workforce in Lima and Sharonville.