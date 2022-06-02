FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back.

Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis.

The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10.

“We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m home every day with my girls.”

She said her operation is unique, as she’s the only farmer in Wisconsin milking Guernsey cows.

“I feel good about it, my accomplishments are good. But I meanm it’s tough; it’s long hours,” Fritsch said.

She said the cows produce a different type of milk that is lacking in the state.

“We genetic test all of our cows to have the A2 protein,” she said. “It’s a little bit easier to digest if you do have a milk intolerance.”

Fritsch said she faced a lot of push back when people learned she was trying to raise Guernsey cows.

“You have the people that are supporting you, and then you have the people that tell you that you’re not going to make it," she said.

She said she was warned there was no market for her milk and that niche markets don’t do well in Wisconsin.

Fritsch said she’s not one to quit and is up for the challenge.

“This is where I’m meant to be,” she said.​