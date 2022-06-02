EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sophomore started his own business.

Ethan Van Grunsven created Sconny Company, marketed towards Wisconsinites.

Last August, Van Grusven thought about how Wisconsin didn’t have its own clothing brand outside of sports teams. So he took matters into his own hands.

“I bought this flannel fabric,” said Van Grunsven. “I cut it out into the shape of Wisconsin and just sewed it on a t-shirt.”

After selling around 130 shirts, Sconny Company was created in his college apartment.

The company expanded to more than just t-shirts. He said he now sells hoodies, crewnecks and hats. There’s even special addition clothing like Bucks, Brewers and Packers themed apparel.

Van Grunsven said his business really took off when the University of Wisconsin-Madison basketball player, Johnny Davis was photographed wearing a crewneck from Sconny Company during March Madness.

“Ever since that moment I slowly realized 'Holy cow if this guy is rocking it; a lot of people will be rocking it and enjoying it,'” said Van Grunsven.

Since starting, he’s sold more 600 items and hired on someone to help embroider.

He has a huge support system including his friend Max Savaloja who remembers when Van Grunsven pitched Sconny to him last summer.

“I support him all the way through,” said Savaloja. “Looking at it now this is a lot bigger than anything I’ve expected.”

While school is out for summer, his workshop is now in his parent’s basement. He said he will continue creating, marketing and packing up orders for Sconny Company with the hopes his businesses will become much more than just a dream, but a full time job.

