The COVID-19 pandemic created a "new normal" for much of the U.S. workforce, a world where remote work is now a permanent option for many. Numerous companies have adapted to the times and have found productivity to increase when employees are allowed to work in spaces that are much more comfortable for them. Remote work is especially common in the tech industry.

What You Need To Know In a series of emails obtained by electric vehicle news website Electrek, Tesla CEO Elon Musk warns staff that if they do not return to the office they risk termination



Musk appeared to confirm his position in a tweet Wednesday night



Musk said that if he hadn't "lived" at the Tesla factory in California during a period of low productivity that the company would have gone under

Not so much for electric automobile manufacturer Tesla.

According to CNN, Elon Musk expects his employees to adhere to in-office work hours. CNN said the report originated from the electric vehicle news site, Electrek. Through leaked emails to Tesla’s executive staff on Tuesday, Musk’s policy was revealed.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” Musk wrote.

CNN said Musk made a promise to consider any reasonable policy exemptions, but, “If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.”

Tesla has not commented on CNN’s request; however, the source said it looked as though Musk verified the policy change on Twitter Wednesday night in a post. “Hey Elon...any additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept?” someone tweeted at Musk. Musk replied: “They should pretend to work somewhere else.”

Ironically, Musk is attempting to purchase Twitter, a tech company that has assured its employees that they can decide what work environment works better for them, whether that be in-person or at home. His policy does not align with the culture Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has cultivated

“Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever,” said Agrawal.

But Musk sees things much differently, in that senior managers should be present at the office. According to CNN, Musk said he practically lived at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, for that reason and many others, including the challenge of the company’s wavering productivity from 2017 to 2018. Musk relocated Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, and recently celebrated the opening of the Tesla Giga Texas.

"If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt," he wrote. "There are of course companies that don't require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It's been a while."

He added, "Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in."

Research adamantly supports the idea that remote work affords more flexibility, creativity, productivity, etc. With a good chunk of companies transitioning to full-time remote work, even those not taking that leap are at least offering hybrid shifts for a better work-life balance.

View Musk's alleged emails in full:

First email:

Subject: Remote work is no longer acceptble

Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.

If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly.

Moreover, the “office” must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.

Thanks,

Elon

Second email:

Subject: To be super clear

Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office. If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.

The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much – so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.

There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while.

Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.

Thanks,

Elon