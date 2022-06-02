President Joe Biden will deliver an address Thursday evening on gun violence in the wake of a string of recent mass shootings nationwide, including the massacre at an elementary school in Texas and the racist attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The president "will deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings" and will press Congress on the need "to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence."

Since January, there have been 12 shootings where four or more people have been killed, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database. Those shootings have left 76 dead, including 31 adults and children in Buffalo and Texas, the database says. The death toll does not include the suspects in the shootings.

The news comes as a group of bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate have expressed that they've made progress toward an agreement on legislation in response to the massacre at Uvalde Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which saw 21 people killed, including 19 children.

The House Judiciary Committee also met Thursday to discuss a package of bills to address gun violence, including one which would raise the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

Any such legislation will require the votes of 10 Republican senators, a tall order when it comes to comrpomise on any legislation, but especially when it comes to an issue as hot-button as guns.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.