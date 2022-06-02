ONECO, Fla. — Cirque Italia is hoping to make a five-acre parcel of land in Oneco it's new home.

The entertainment company is hoping to change the zoning regulations for the land that sits between 53rd Ave E. and 51st Ave E., the site of the former Oneco Glass Company.

The proposal submitted to Manatee County on behalf of Cirque Italia is to develop a 52,000-square-foot performance area and adjoining multi-use building. That would include a 53-foot-tall circus tent.

Cirque Italia is known for its four shows that include water and paranormal circuses. One of their highest billed shows named 'Paranormal Cirque' is described on the company's website as 'A new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities.'

The show is also marked with an 'R' rating, with no one under 17 allowed without a parent and no one under 13 can attend the show.

Margi Nanney, a 37-year resident of Oneco, called the proposal a monstrosity.

"It's not appropriate, it's not a good fit," she said. "We have seven churches here and three schools. My boys attended Boy Scouts at the church directly next to that property."

Nanney feels that the county hasn't been transparent about the plans and didn't notify neighbors within a timely manner. She created and printed 1,500 informational cards about the circus proposal and mailed them to her neighbors.

"I think this flew under radar," she said.

Last month, the county planning commission narrowly approved the project on a 4-3 vote. The final decision is up to the Manatee County Commission and will be up for vote on June 2. A public hearing is also scheduled and neighbors plan to attend.

Spectrum News reached out to Cirque Italia for comment and will update this story with their response. ​