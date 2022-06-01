The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol gave Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a new deadline to comply with its subpoena, saying it expects him to testify by June 11, according to a letter sent by the panel's chairman Tuesday.

Originally, the committee set the deadline for May 27.

Jordan pushed back against the committee's subpoena last week, asking the members to send him everything they planned to question him on, as well as explain what legal authority the committee used to issue the subpoena. Jordan said he would move forward only if his demands were met.

In the committee's response letter Tuesday, sent by Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., it called Jordan's demands "misplaced" and stated Jordan must appear for deposition no later than June 11. The letter also noted it could give Jordan a chance to "resolve, on the record, inconsistencies in your public statements about the events of January 6."

"For instance, you have offered inconsistent public statements regarding when and how many times you spoke with President Trump on January 6," the letter reads. "You have also claimed you 'never said the election was stolen,' despite numerous public statements to the contrary."

The letter goes on further to list events in which Jordan had collaborated with the Trump administration leading up to the attack, including:

Nov. 6, 2020: Jordan requested a call with then-Attorney General William Barr. He also communicated with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “regarding efforts to pressure Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe" to audit the state's election results.

Nov. 9, 2020: The letter stated Jordan took part in a meeting with senior White House officials where he developed a plan for former President Donald Trump's post-election strategy, which included the idea that the election was fraudulent and tainted.

Dec. 21, 2020: Jordan took park in a meeting with Trump, then-Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s legal team about strategy for challenging the election certification results.

Jordan is one of five Republicans subpoenaed by the committee earlier last month as part of its investigation into the deadly insurrection, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Mo Brooks, R-Ala..

In December 2021, the panel asked Jordan to voluntarily meet with the committee. Jordan didn't deny the request, but sent a letter to the chairman in January, outlining a list of grievances, saying he has "no relevant information" that would help the committee in its investigation.

In an interview with Spectrum News in July 2021, Jordan, one of Trump's most ardent and vocal supporters, admitted that he spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, but couldn't confirm if it happened before, during or after the mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying that Joe Biden won the election.

“I spoke with him that day, after? I think after,” Jordan told Spectrum News. “I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know. I'd have to go back. I don't know when those conversations happened.”