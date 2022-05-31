PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Clearwater has $22.5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to use on improvement projects over the next four years and wants residents to weigh in before they move forward.

All of the federal allocation has to be committed to a project or program by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026 or it will be refunded to the federal government.

In order to weigh in, residents are asked to attend a meeting on Tuesday, May 31 at the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center. There's a second meeting planned for June 1 at Countryside Library.

The city is eyeing a few possible projects:

$5 million for startup funding for the North Greenwood Community Redevelopment Agency





$3.5 million for fiber optic upgrades to help with traffic management





$3.3 million for affordable housing including down payment assistance





$2 million for street and sidewalk improvements in low-income communities





$2 million for solar panels for city buildings

A full list of proposed projects can be found here: https://www.myclearwater.com/news-info/arpa-fund-disbursement-feedback