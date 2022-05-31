CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio healthcare worker is trading her scrubs for more fashionable flair.

The pandemic inspired her to find an outlet and follow her dream.



She is still working as a nurse when not working at the store.

Meih Stevenson’s first love is caring for patients.

“So many people are sick these days, and I have a compassion for helping people,” she said.

She’s been a nurse for nearly 20 years and said the COVID-19 pandemic was an “eye-opening” experience.

“Because so many people just didn’t make it,” she said. “In nursing you want to do all you can to save a life.”

She’s now letting off some steam by pursuing another dream and running her own boutique in Tower City Center, Mi’Amour.

“I think the pandemic took a heavy toll on anybody and all of us that worked in health care,” Stevenson said. “Nurses, assistants, doctors. You know, we all felt that strain and even felt helpless at times.”

She’s using the store as an outlet and said some values from patient care even carried over.

“I just think the resilience and the tenacity and the discipline that comes with being a nurse really helps,” she said.

She’s still caring for patients when not at the store and said she encourages others to follow their own paths.

“Because when you look good, you feel good,” she said.

Stevenson said she plans to expand her shop to a larger space and add a men’s section.