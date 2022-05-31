MILWAUKEE — Hiring people to work with kids, senior citizens and adults with special needs can be challenging.

It is true for one Milwaukee-area organization that works with all of these groups. St. Ann Center serves a wide-range of clients across the Milwaukee area. Now, they are looking to grow their team.

Kae Wiberg helps to facilitate a day program for adults with intellectual disabilities at St. Ann Center. On any given day, she can be found organizing events like scavenger hunts for the clients she serves.

Wiberg said she hopes more people will realize how rewarding this kind of work can be.

“You are giving back, you are helping, but they are also giving me something. Not just a one-way thing, I am greeted with the most amazing, welcoming people every day,” Wiberg said.

While some positions require specific experience, St. Ann Center can provide training for others as well, including in the area of child care.

“We have had many interviews with potential candidates but I would say in our selection process we have met with individuals that have experience but also some that don’t have experience that are willing to go through the training process with us,” said Steven Torres, who serves as St. Ann Center’s HR Director.

To learn more about the jobs available with St. Ann Center, visit their website.

