CLEVELAND — The high prices at the gas pump are putting a pinch in our wallets in more ways than just when we’re filling up our own vehicles.

Mark Gaspar owns Pizzazz and its associated food truck in Northeast Ohio. He said he’s having to charge extra to help cover added mileage and operating costs for running the mobile version of his restaurant this year.

“The generators are gas, the trucks, so this whole system here is done with propane, gasoline and diesel,” he said. “So it adds up really quick. But, it always gets passed on to the consumer.”

He said this summer the truck is booked almost every day.

“I think people got used to the outdoor systems of service during COVID and kept going with it,” Gaspar said.

But going on location comes at a cost.

“This is a diesel, so diesel’s $5.50 a gallon,” he said. “When you’re driving a truck like this, you’re getting seven miles to the gallon.”

If his team travels outside city limits this year, he said they’re charging for the mileage.

“It’s not just a piece of bread and a piece of chicken, it’s the gas, it’s the employees,” he said. “And, of course, labor’s gone up.”