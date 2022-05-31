While Autism Acceptance Month may have wrapped up at the end of April, for millions of parents, navigating the challenges of raising an autistic child continues year round.

Rob and Summer Kapfer live in Oneida County, and work with the Kelberman Center, based in Utica, to develop strategies to handle the unique challenges of their son Bryce’s autism at home.

“The day I got Bryce’s diagnosis I was terrified. I had no idea what to expect,” Summer told us.

The Kapfer's say the Kelberman Center gave them the tools they need to help Bryce thrive before and after school, when there is less access to professional guidance.

“Across the board structure is important,” Rob says. “Whether it’s visual cues or keeping daily routine, for Bryce as soon as he gets home it’s homework and chores.”

Bryce is in second grade, and has a daily afternoon routine that starts with homework, and continues with chores. His chores typically includes going out to the chicken coop to count eggs and let the chickens out for exercise.

Rob says weaving responsibility into that daily routine is also a cornerstone of their strategy.

Tara Costello, director of the Kelberman Center says when managing autism at home, a routine tailored to the individual the child is critical.

“Change is difficult for them so for the family or any guardian or anyone that’s involved in that person’s life, it’s’ very important that we not only continue to utilize the strategies that are taught, here at the Kelberman Center, but also at home," said Costello.

Just as responsibility has a place in that structured routine, so does fun and reward. At the Kapfer’s house, Bryce’s afternoon routine wraps up with his favorite part of the evening, playing Nintendo with the family.

“It’s all focused on a reward system. Having a reward system and giving him some independence in choosing what his rewards are is a big part of that," says Rob.

That said, Rob says as important as routine may be, preparing Bryce for life’s unknowns is just as crucial.

“Not with anger, not with fear, but in a positive light, just so that when it’s revisited it’s not with a negative context," he says. "Everyone goes through issues, everyone has surprises, and we’re just going to roll with it."