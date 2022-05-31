DUBLIN, Ohio — After the former owner of The Bogey Bar & Grill, Jeff Parenteau, passed away in January at 45, the business closed its doors, leading many to worry a long-time tradition ended.

“It was devastating. I found out from another friend of mine, and the text messages started rolling in what had happened. It wasn't that long after the tournament last year, that we were already talking about summer,” said Steve Kline, a friend of Parenteau.

A few months later, folks behind the Memorial Tournament purchased the building, reached out to past vendors and former associates, including Kline to help bring back the party to the Bogey for 2022.

“We have to make the best of what we can. I mean it's here. I mean, it's extremely unfortunate what happened in the changing of the guard if you will. But as they say, the show must go on,” said Kline.

“Obviously, the Bogey has been synonymous with the Memorial Tournament for close to 40 years, and we're just very excited to duplicate and replicate that experience again,” said Bogey spokesperson Brent LaLonde.

Although Kline said this year will be different, he knows new memories will be made.

“It's going to be a little heart-wrenching at times. Just to see his smile — he had a heart-warming smile when you saw him and just kind of shook his head and understood everything that was going on. I think we're happy with it. I think the clients are going to be really happy with it. The patrons are obviously going to be really happy with it. We'll fill the place and there will be a lot of memories made this year as well,” said Kline.