WORCESTER, Mass. — Thousands of sneaker-lovers and hundreds of vendors flocked to Worcester’s DCU Center on Sunday for another Got Sole event.

The convention featured giveaways, performances, contests and a big opportunity for sneaker-heads to buy, sell and trade merchandise.

Deals started early, with VIP access before the doors opened for everyone at noon.

Got Sole was in Worcester this past Feb.

The DiModica brothers who founded the company say they felt the love for New England and are thankful to everyone for coming out.

“Once that February event ended at the DCU Center we just got hundreds of comments, DM’s, whatever it was — come back, we need you back at the DCU, we need you back in the Boston area and we responded,” Jonathan DiModica said. “What the people want is what we got to go with. That’s why we’re back.”

Got Sole welcomes everyone from those who are new to the culture to people who have bought and sold sneakers for years.

“It’s a good business for everyone to be in. Hobby, passion, whatever you’re into with sneakers and clothes, anything like that for — this is the place to be. Got Sole is your home,” Joey DiModica said. “Make sure to check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter - @gotsole.”

The next Got Sole event will be in Miami on June 26.

The DiModicas say they expect to host another “Boston Got Sole” convention soon.