NYSEG and RG&E are asking for the state to approve a rate hike in the range of 13-22% on customers' bills. Avangrid, the owner of the two companies, says the increase is needed to replace aging infrastructure.

Customers would see their rates go up by $10-$18 on their bills if the rate hike is approved.

The company says it would also use the increased revenue to transition to more clean energy sources.

The rate increase would impact 1.2 million customers. The New York State Department of Public Service is currently reviewing the request.

Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed the request. She issued the following response Thursday:

"It's outrageous and unacceptable that utility companies are proposing the largest rate increase in recent history for more than 1.2 million consumers in Upstate New York. The Department of Public Service is legally required to review all proposed rate increases, and I urge them to scrutinize every number and word of this proposal to protect New York families from unjustified and unfair rate increases. At a time when so many families are struggling because of global economic headwinds and nationwide inflation, I will keep fighting to get money back in the pockets of New Yorkers by accelerating middle-class tax cuts, giving consumers a gas tax holiday that begins next week, and providing rent and utility relief to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers."

Full details on the proposed rate hike can be found here.