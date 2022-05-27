PUBLISHED 6:57 AM ET May. 27, 2022PUBLISHED 6:57 AM EDT May. 27, 2022
NYSEG and RG&E are asking for the state to approve a rate hike in the range of 13-22% on customers' bills. Avangrid, the owner of the two companies, says the increase is needed to replace aging infrastructure.
Customers would see their rates go up by $10-$18 on their bills if the rate hike is approved.
The company says it would also use the increased revenue to transition to more clean energy sources.
The rate increase would impact 1.2 million customers. The New York State Department of Public Service is currently reviewing the request.
Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed the request. She issued the following response Thursday:
