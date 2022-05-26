Nicole Samolis owns Epicuse and SKY Armory in downtown Syracuse, and she has a big vision for the future of downtown.

Samolis is starting a new committee to raise funds to create more gathering space for residents, with an emphasis on the use of green space to bring people together.

“I love downtown. I like being able to walk everywhere. I like the hub and vibrancy of downtown,” she said.

A member of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, the official body that tackles everything downtown-related from ascetics to safety, she has a lot of ideas for how to make downtown a better place to live and work.

“Here is a space where a building fell down, so they removed it,” she said of a vacant parcel that stretches from South Salina Street back to Bank Alley. “The person who owns the piece of property, I don’t believe lives locally. I don’t think they have a project in mind, but could we do something with this to turn it into some green space?”

With the main committee talking on larger issues like safety concerns in the area and overall revitalization, she said she’s launching an offshoot. It is called the Downtown Fundraising and Engagement Committee.

The goal is to make downtown a more community-oriented neighborhood.

“This is Lent Park, and it was originally a building that was razed,” she said during a tour. “We have more and more people living downtown, and we have a lot of children living downtown. I’d love to see a little playground here.”

She said while she expects some of the group’s initiatives to be funded by grants awarded to the downtown committee, for others, they plan to ask residents to donate either money or creativity.

“It’s being able to raise dollars, and that’s part of the idea behind this, reaching out to our community and saying, 'can you help fund this, or what ideas do you have?'” she said.

She said one of the first projects will be to use new lights recently installed in Bank Alley to provide a place for neighbors to come out and enjoy a meal together.

“Maybe we have tables out here that everyone can just enjoy and sit down at, and now, you get to know your neighbors,” she said.

Stacy Marris is part of the effort. She runs the downtown residents' Facebook group. Marris says the Facebook group brought the neighborhood together during the pandemic. Now, it’s time to transform that virtual unity into real-life experiences.

“Through the fundraising aspect of it and creating open spaces where this community can thrive, and also joining that with the Facebook page and creating those welcoming and gathering events at those outdoor spaces,” she said.

While much of the work being done by the group is intended to benefit current residents and business owners, Samolis said she believes positive changes will encourage new businesses to open shops, revving up the local economy.

“My concern right now is Armory Square. We have a lot of empty storefronts, and how do you get those filled?” she said. “You can’t have vibrant neighborhoods without those spaces being filled. That’s what helps make a community.”

She said the group meets about once a month, and hopes to get started on upcoming projects early this summer.

If you’re interested in getting involved, you can contact SKY Armory or Epicuse.