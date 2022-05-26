After the ballots were counted Tuesday afternoon, two Starbucks locations became the chain’s first Ohio locations to unionize.

The location in Columbus, on East Broad Street, saw a vote of eight for the union and four against. The location in Cleveland, on West Sixth Street, received a vote of 10 for and zero against.

The parties have one week to object to the election before the results are certified on the first of next month.

Madison VanHook, shift manager of the Cleveland location, joined Spectrum News 1 to discuss the significance of the union victory.