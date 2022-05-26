International K-pop sensation BTS will join President Joe Biden at the White House next week to “discuss Asian inclusion and representation,” the administration said in a statement.

The seven-person group – made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will meet with the president on Tuesday, May 31.

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world,” the White House said, adding the group will “address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years.”

The White House meeting will come at the tail end of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, which is celebrated in May. The musical group’s visit also follows Biden’s trip last week to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Anti-AAPI sentiment and associated hate crimes began to rise in the U.S. at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven in part by then-President Donald Trump decrying the disease as the “China virus."

Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that became the authority on gathering data on racially motivated attacks related to the pandemic, received 9,081 incident reports between March 19, 2020, and June 2021. Of those, 4,548 occurred in 2020 year, and 4,533 last year.

A separate report from the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University in San Bernardino released this February found many of the most populous cities across the country experienced an uptick in all hate crimes last year.

According to preliminary figures released by the San Francisco police department in late January, reported hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were up an astonishing 567% from the previous year in the city.

Overall, hate crimes against Asian Americans jumped 342% from 2020 to 2021, continuing a pattern from the previous year: Anti-Asian crimes increased 124% between 2019 and 2020 in some of the country's biggest cities.

FBI data from 2020 indicated there was a 77% increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes, up from 158 in 2019 to 279 in 2020. The discrepancy between the FBI data and the draft report from CSUSB can be attributed to the differing definitions of "hate crimes" between federal and state laws, particularly "with respect to homeless and political status in a small number of agencies such as Seattle and Washington, D.C.," the CSUSCB researchers wrote in part. The CSUSB study also examined select cities as opposed to the entire country.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.