Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger, former Sen. David Perdue, after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results.

Kemp’s victory on Tuesday sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. The November rematch of their 2018 contest is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched.

Perdue was courted by Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not going along with the former president’s effort to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election. Perdue embraced Trump’s election lies, opening two debates between the candidates with the claim that the 2020 balloting was “rigged and stolen.” Election officials found no evidence of fraud after multiple reviews.

Kemp survived the challenge by using the power of his incumbency to push a raft of legislation through Georgia’s Republican-controlled legislature. He signed measures that cut taxes, allowed people to carry concealed handguns without permits and helped ban transgender girls from high school sports.

The governor also tapped bountiful state coffers to give pay raises for public employees and announced two large electric vehicle factories.

In Georgia's other high-profile race, former football star Herschel Walker won theRepublican Senate primary on Tuesday, giving former President Donald Trump at least partial victory in the top political battleground state.

The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me today," Warnock wrote on Twitter. "It is the honor of my life to represent Georgians in the U.S. Senate."

Warnock won a closely watched runoff election in 2021, defeating incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, helping to swing the Senate to a Democratic majority.

Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler.

Walker is a political newcomer but has nearly unmatched name recognition in Georgia from his days as a college football running back. He led the University of Georgia football team to a national title during the 1980 season and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982.

Trump, a close friend of Walker’s, backed his run despite questions about Walker’s business dealings and history of violence against women. Walker has been open about his long struggle with mental illness and acknowledged violent urges.

He won the primary despite skipping debates with his Republican opponents and making some gaffes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for futher updates.