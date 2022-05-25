UVALDE, Texas — An emergency blood drive is being held for the victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary on Wednesday.

The drive will take place at the Herby Ham Activity Center from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., according to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

Our hearts are with the Uvalde community. ❤️ We are hosting an emergency blood drive tomorrow at Herby Ham Activity Center from 9 am to 2 pm. Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule your appointment here: https://t.co/6KKgHW79zo — South Texas Blood & Tissue (@connectforlife) May 24, 2022

Those wanting to donate can register here to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome. If you do not live in the Uvalde area and want to donate, you are asked to visit the center's website to find a blood drive or donor near you.