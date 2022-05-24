Walmart customers in six states will soon be able to get certain items delivered by drone, the major retailer announced Tuesday.

By the end of this year, the company hopes to offer drone delivery options at 34 sites across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia. The company aims to reach 4 million households in the half-dozen states, with a planned 1 million drone deliveries completed at the end of 2022.

There are restrictions on what can be delivered via drone from Walmart, and when: Customers must place orders between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time, the items must weigh less than 10 pounds and there is a $3.99 delivery fee.

Beyond that, the company says shipments of “Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns” (and thousands of other small-weight items) will be in the air around 30 minutes after an order has been placed.

Walmart first set up pilot drone delivery centers – once of which was in Arkansas, according to the Wall Street Journal – last November. The company found customers are using the service for “sheer convenience, like a quick fix for a weeknight meal,” as opposed to for emergency items. One of the top-selling items at a pilot hub was Hamburger Helper, the company wrote in a statement.

“Not only will the added revenue help offset the cost of delivery, but it also serves the entire drone industry by gathering more flight data as we work together to expand drone operations in a safe and regulated way,” the statement added.

Walmart has partnered with the Virginia-based company DroneUp for the air-based deliveries.

The push to increase the use of drones in an effort to offset delivery costs comes after Walmart reported stronger sales for its fiscal first quarter, but its profit took a beating as the nation’s largest retailer grappled with surging inflation on food and fuel and higher costs from a snarled global supply chain.

Like many big box retailers, Walmart benefited in the early days of the pandemic as shoppers splurged on food and other necessities, particularly online. But shoppers are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors like pulling back their spending online and going back to physical stores. And supply chain clogs and surging inflation are presenting challenges for Walmart and other retailers.

Walmart executives told analysts on a conference call last Tuesday that while some shoppers bought high-ticket items like game consoles and patio furniture in the latest quarter, others were switching to private brands from national brands, particularly in lunch meats, as they juggled higher costs. Walmart also confirmed that shoppers are also buying smaller half-gallons of milk, down from gallon jugs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.