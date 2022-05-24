It's official: Jen Psaki is heading to cable – and streaming.

Cable news giant MSNBC announced Tuesday that the former White House press secretary will join the network this fall, where she will not only appear across the network as an analyst, specifically during the network's midterm election coverage, but she will also host a new streaming show set to debut in the first quarter of 2023.

.@jrpsaki, former White House Press Secretary, will join @MSNBC this fall.



She will appear across all the network’s programs on cable & streaming and will host a new original program for streaming, set to debut in the first quarter of 2023.



More here: https://t.co/dP9QsZLZVS — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) May 24, 2022

“Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I’m thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team,” Psaki said in a statement. “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter."

"I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way," she added.

Psaki left her White House role earlier this month. She was replaced at the briefing room podium by her former principal deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre, who is the first Black woman and openly gay person to serve as White House Press Secretary.

“Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

Psaki, a veteran communications specialist in the Obama White House and at the State Department, as well as former President Obama's two successful presidential campaigns, is not the first former member of the Biden White House to join the network. Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson, left her role in December of last year and joined MSNBC earlier this year.