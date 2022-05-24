TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's two-week disaster-preparedness tax holiday will begin Saturday, May 28.

For the first time, shoppers this year will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on many types of pet supplies. The holiday was part of a broad tax package (HB 7071) that lawmakers passed in March and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on May 6.



What You Need To Know Florida's two-week disaster-preparedness tax holiday will begin Saturday, May 28



For the first time, shoppers this year will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on many types of pet supplies



The tax holiday will last through June 10 and is geared toward the June 1 start of hurricane season RELATED: NOAA forecasters predict an above-average hurricane season Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022 Tampa Bay's complete guide to Storm Season 2022



After a suggestion made by Girl Scout Troop #60601 in Palm Harbor, lawmakers agreed to lift sales taxes during the holiday on pet carriers that cost $100 or less; pet beds that cost $40 or less; bags of pet food that cost $30 or less; bags of cat litter that cost $25 or less; leashes, collars and muzzles that sell for $20 or less; packages of pet-waste disposable bags that cost $15 or less; and cans of pet food that cost $2 or less.

Lawmakers also added smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon-monoxide detectors that cost $70 or less to the list, amid calls for residents to safely use generators. Also, people can avoid paying sales taxes on generators that cost $1,000 or less.

The tax holiday has become a regular tax break for Floridians; similar to a back-to-school tax holiday held around the start of the school year.

Other discounted items this year include tarps, waterproof sheeting and tie-down kits that sell for $100 or less; coolers and portable power banks that sell for $60 or less; portable lights that cost $40 or less; reusable ice packs that cost $20 or less; and gas tanks, portable radios, two-way radios, weather-band radios and packs of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries that cost $50 or less.

The tax holiday will last through June 10 and is geared toward the June 1 start of hurricane season.