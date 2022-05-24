BROOKFIELD, Wis. — In recent years, escape rooms, axe throwing and smash rooms have become popular social outings and team-building getaways. At the studio inside one Brookfield strip mall, Game Show Battle Rooms turns group gatherings into uproarious head-to-head showdowns with classic TV games.

There is no studio camera, but the lights, the sounds and the fun are all real for this team-building extravaganza. A recent hour-long session featured a 6-on-6 battle between nursing home colleagues from Cedarburg Health Services, organized by Geoff Minarik, the site administrator.

“We work in healthcare, so it’s not often we get to go drink a beer with each other,” Minarik said. “We always have our PPE on and we’re doing our job and working our butts off. Getting out in the community and getting to connect on a personal level was fantastic.”

Milwaukee comedian Matt Garnaas is one of the rotating cast of game show hosts, leading groups through three rounds of games that are recognizable, yet copyright-friendly. Contestants guess the top responses in “Survey Battles” and spin the “Circle of Chance” before closing with “What’s That Cost?”

Opening in late 2018, Brookfield was the second of three Game Show Battle Rooms locations, preceded by Minneapolis and followed by Kansas City. The business nearly folded during the first year of the pandemic, but in April, Brookfield posted its best month to date, and the company has four more locations set to open later this year.

“It’s so important today, just being able to connect with your colleagues,” Minarik said. “It makes you work harder, but it also makes you enjoy your job. You have shared memories now, so it’s awesome.”

There is no money, cars or vacations up for grabs — just a winners’ photo with the trophy. But for an hours of laughs and friendly competition, come on down.