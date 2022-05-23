For the first time in modern history, the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes around the world topped 100 million, the United Nations reported on Monday.

What You Need To Know The number of people forcibly displaced from their homes around the world topped 100 million, the United Nations reported on Monday



The numbers reported by the United Nations represent those “forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution"



This year’s war in Ukraine pushed the number of displaced individuals above the record 100 million



The 100 million figure comprises refugees and asylum-seekers as well as people displaced inside their own countries by conflict

The amount of individuals forcibly displaced by conflict began to climb towards 90 million at the end of 2021, with the vast majority coming from countries in Africa including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo; Myanmar and Afghanistan also had high numbers of forcibly displaced individuals, per the United Nations.

“One hundred million is a stark figure — sobering and alarming in equal measure. It’s a record that should never have been set,” Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for Refugees, wrote in a statement. “This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.”

While people can be forced from their homes due to natural disasters, the numbers reported by the United Nations represent those “forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution.”

As of early May, nearly 2 million people had been displaced by Burkina Faso’s rapidly rising Islamic extremist violence, according to the U.N. When it seized power in January, Burkina Faso’s ruling junta vowed to stamp out extremist violence but it has done little about the swelling numbers of displaced.

In January, 160,000 people were newly displaced, the second-largest monthly increase in three years, according to a report by international aid groups. Hard-hit areas like the Center North region, which hosts Burkina Faso’s largest displaced population, are buckling under the pressure.

Around 700,000 Afghans were forced from their homes last year, per the U.N., adding to the 5.5 million already displaced over the past several years.

“The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is intensifying humanitarian needs and increasing displacement risks both inside the country, as well as across borders to countries in the region,” Ugochi Daniels, the International Organization for Migration’s deputy director-general for Operations, said in early February.

This year’s war in Ukraine pushed the number of displaced individuals above the record 100 million, which represents approximately 1% of the total global population. To date, over 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees and another 8 million are likely internally displaced due to the war.

The 100 million figure comprises refugees and asylum-seekers as well as people displaced inside their own countries by conflict — a figure that the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre recently put at 53.2 million — the UNCHR said in a statement.

“To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability so that innocent people are not forced to gamble between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile,” Grandi said.

The agency will release a full Global Trends Report on forced displacements in mid-June, which will include regional breakdowns of forced migration patterns and possible tailored solutions.

UNHCR data from November 2021 found that two-thirds of all global refugees came from just five countries: Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. An estimated 42% of the total displaced people, which at the time hovered around 84 million, were children under the age of 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.