MENTOR, Ohio — Owen Ehinger said being a lifeguard is more than just a job. He said it’s a passion and something his mom, who previously worked as one, inspired him to do.

He and other staff with the City of Mentor Aquatics Department are preparing for the upcoming pool season



While he’s worked as a lifeguard for the past seven summers, he said nothing could prepare him for the current lifeguard shortage



As a result, the city’s Civic Center Pool will be the only Mentor pool open this summer

“So, I thought I would love to do that,” he said. “Took a bunch of, like, pre-lifeguarding classes from, like, the ages of 11 to 14. Then, as I turned 15, I took a class and I’ve worked here since 2015.”

He and other staff with the City of Mentor Aquatics Department are preparing for the upcoming pool season by training.

“Today, I’m doing some in-service, basically, like going through the course of the game just like a real freshen-up because most people probably haven’t guarded over the winter,” he said. “Some do, but most don’t. So, it’s good to refresh all your skills and whatnot and just make sure that you remember things.”

While he’s worked as a lifeguard for the past seven summers, he said nothing could prepare him for the current shortage of lifeguards.

“You have to take the class,” he said. “You got to know the pool rules specific to that pool and everything. It’s just a lot goes into it. I can understand why that would be kind of a turnoff for some people because that it could be a lot.”

Recreation Superintendent Nita Justice said the ongoing situation is disappointing.

“It’s very heartbreaking to know that we have to streamline operations and modify our schedules because of the lifeguard shortage,” she said. “We are trying our hardest to retain old guards that are coming back to us from last year and then also recertifying.”

She said the pandemic impacted the amount of help over the past few years and has since resulted in the decrease in staff.

“We’re trying our hardest to get staff in place,” she said. “We absolutely want to offer as many hours as possible to the people and we’re hoping to do that. Although they were modified hours to start, perhaps we can offer additional hours as the season progresses.”

Ehinger said adapting to the shift is something he’s prepared to do as he looks forward to a new season.

“The pay is great here already,” he said. “They’re helping us in every way. They’re making sure we can take time off and everything. I mean, you get to be out in the sun. It’s so easy once you get the hang of it. I mean, obviously, it’s can be stressful at times. But, you know, I would say it’s a pretty laid-back job, all things considered.”

Justice said approximately 18 lifeguards were present at the training, although there are 40 lifeguards normally needed.

As a result, she said the city’s Civic Center Pool will be the only Mentor pool open this summer.

For more information on becoming a lifeguard in Mentor, click here, or contact the Mentor Parks and Recreation Department at 440-974-5720 or email parks@cityofmentor.com.