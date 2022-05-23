TAMPA, Fla. – McDonald’s workers in three Florida cities are planning to walk off the job on Monday, joining a nationwide wave of strikes at fast-food restaurants.

What You Need To Know McDonald’s workers are striking at three locations in Florida



Workers will go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location at 2101 E. 13th Ave in Tampa



These Florida strikes are following similar ones in other parts of the country like Chicago and Sacramento last week

That includes at least one McDonald's location in Tampa. Workers are planning to go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location at 2101 E. 13th Ave.

Workers at this McDonald’s on 13th Ave in Tampa are walking off the job at 10:45 this morning. They’re joining other fast food workers across FL and the country looking for better wages, fairer schedules, an end to harassment and the option to unionize. @BN9 @fightfor15 pic.twitter.com/bIH19lE0N9 — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) May 23, 2022

Similar strikes will happen at locations near Orlando and in Miami.

Workers are demanding higher pay, fair scheduling, an end to harassment and a right to unionize.

These Florida strikes are following similar ones in other parts of the country like Chicago and Sacramento last week.

Workers are saying they want a better voice on the job and a living wage.

The strike in Central Florida is planned at the McDonald’s at 112 French Ave in Sanford at 10 p.m. The strike in Miami is planned at the location at 3501 Biscayne Blvd at 3 p.m.