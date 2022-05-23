The Board of Environmental Protection will meet July 20-21 in Augusta to consider appeals related to the Central Maine Power corridor project, the state announced Monday.

The board meeting was rescheduled from mid-May, when it was postponed because of COVID-19. The board will consider appeals filed by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, NextEra Energy Resources and a group of residents known as the West Forks Group. They are appealing the Site Location of Development and Natural Resources Protection Act permits.

The meetings, which will be held at the Augusta Civic Center, are not public hearings. They are designed to allow licensees, appellants and intervenors to make oral arguments before the board. However, the board is expected to vote at the meeting on whether to hold a public hearing.

If it decides not to hold a public hearing, it could vote as soon as July 21 on the merits of the appeals.

Central Maine Power, through the New England Clean Energy Connect project, has proposed a 145-mile high voltage transmission line that will run from western Maine to Massachusetts.