SAN ANTONIO — Hispanic-owned businesses are growing at the fastest rate in more than a decade. A popular brunch spot downtown is a part of that boom.

Chef Edward went from the military to the kitchen.

“[A] Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu commercial pops up,” Chef Edward said. “[And] as cheesy as that might sound, I’m like ‘Holy s***. Oh man, I think that’s what I want to do.’”

In 2015, he linked with his gym buddy Daniel Treviño. The two opened the Box St. Social food truck and catering.

“The first thing we wanted to do was open a brick and mortar,” Daniel Treviño, co-owner of Box St. All Day, said. “But we couldn’t find any locations.”

They had catering gigs booked all of 2020, and were on track to open up a restaurant. However, COVID disrupted those plans.

“Literally, March came and everything canceled,” Treviño said.

Delayed, but not denied, Box St. All Day finally opened its doors in Dec. 2021. It was a major feat for Chef Edward.

“I lost my mom from COVID,” Chef Edward said. “So, my dad is like super proud. It’s just amazing.”

Box St. is one of many Hispanic-owned businesses that grew during 2021. According to the White House, Hispanics are starting businesses 23% faster than before the pandemic.

“Just year to date in May of 2022, we’ve welcomed over 90 new small businesses,” said Marina Gonzales, the President & CEO of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

On the city level, the chamber advocated for the American Rescue Plan Act Funding, securing $31 million for small businesses.

“ARPA is vital to make sure our business can continue to keep their doors open,” Gonzales said. “And try to close that gap of what we’ve endured during the pandemic.”

The White House recently invited the Box St. team to a Latino small business roundtable. Chef Edward said it was an honor to represent his community.

“[I] came from sleeping on the floor on the west side of San Antonio,” Edward said. “It makes me proud to represent the individuals that I personally know as well. Getting chills to think about it.”