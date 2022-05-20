ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. — Airbnb hosts are hopeful a new initiative to bring more tourists to rural areas hit hard by the pandemic will help the communities they love.

Airbnb and Visit North Carolina are encouraging travelers to consider rural areas around the state through a program called “Dream Big in Small Town NC.”

According to Airbnb, it’s through the state’s Rural Tourism Recovery Pilot Program and will highlight 16 rural counties in North Carolina throughout the push to travel locally over the next year.

Jessica Bohn-Grey and her husband, Terry, own the Wounded Warrior Cabin in Robbinsville. It’s a popular Airbnb destination that the initiative highlights, and the Airbnb superhost hopes her family’s talent for hosting will help local businesses get back on their feet.

“Being such a small community here, it really helps because that’s where a lot of the money comes from, is from tourism,” Bohn-Grey said. “I think it had really harmed the community when COVID hit.”

The family is making space to welcome even more people who travel to find a sense of peace. Their current projects include adding several small cottages, building a permanent home for themselves and converting their current home on the property into another Airbnb.

“Having people wanting to travel again and explore really kind of boosts everything and actually makes more people want to come here and open up more businesses,” Bohn-Grey said.

She said Robbinsville has plenty to offer visitors, from driving the Tail of the Dragon to enjoying beautiful nature views, and every visitor can help rural areas across the state get back on their feet.

