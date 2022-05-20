BELOIT, Wis. — If you know a teen who would enjoy walking some gorgeously kept greens, all while making some green, they might want to consider a summer spent on an award-winning 18 hold Rock County golf course.



“Looking back at the jobs I had when I was younger, I wish I could have done this, that’s for sure,” Beloit Club golf director Nathan Laird said.



Because out on the green, Laird said his unique program connects young caddies with mentors — like long-time member Dwight Kruse.



“Rubbing elbows with successful people from all around,” he said. “And they’re getting to know people that have done well in life.”



He said Beloit Club representatives and members help caddies become more than great golfers but great college grads.



“Those who show the financial need, they end up becoming candidates for our scholarship program,” Kruse said.

He serves as the director of the Beloit Club chapter of the national Evans Scholar program — and he can brag about the Club’s first in 2021.



“I definitely did not know anything about caddying before I started to caddy,” Josiah DuBois said.

The Clinton High School graduate earned a full ride to study at UW Madison was an Evans Scholar.



He said the “Caddyshack” summer experience changed his fate.



“It’s just a completely different path than you know any other path that I would have taken, had I not gotten the scholarship,” DuBois said.



Beloit Club needs 20 plus caddies. They offer perks like flexibility, on-the-job training and generous tips.



“18 holes, so you can make between $40 and $60 I would say and that is cash, so instant gratification, which is a big thing nowadays,” Laird said.



Another big thing for nature loving caddies, being able to walk the course.



“Like a lot of clubs, we’ve had to change our culture from riding a card culture to walking culture. Everybody walked in the 60s and 70s and 50s and then it went to a lot of golf carts and now we’re changing back to the way it was and this course was built to walk,” Kruse said.



Built, by par, for bringing out everyone’s best.



“Well, when they’re young, we teach them a lot, you know, but when you’re older, they really teach us, they help us,” Kruse said.



Learn more about those caddying opportunities at https://www.beloitclub.com.