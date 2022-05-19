CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With pandemic restrictions easing, the YMCA in Charlotte says more families are registering their kids for camp this summer.

The Youth Development Director, Amanda Little, says last year they had about 5,000 to 6,000 kids registered. This year, they have about 8,000 campers registered.

“Our numbers exploded. We saw significant camps filling up, significant registration right off the bat,” she said. "So that told us families are interested in this experience, want kids to get out of the house, get out of school and really have some socialization.”

There are lots of camps outside of the YMCA for kids to pick from too.

From art, to music, STEM and pottery.

At Dish It Out Pottery, the manager, A.D. Klein, says they’ve seen more kids at their birthday parties, and they hope that trickles into summer camp.

She says she’s already seeing more parents relaxed about COVID restrictions.

"Last year we had normal seating, so they sat next to each other, but some parents still wanted them to wear their masks the whole time and we are seeing less and less of those precautions parents are taking, so it’s a little more back to normal,” she said.

The American Camp Association says there are more camps operating this summer compared to previous years, and that means higher enrollment, but not all camps are operating at full capacity.