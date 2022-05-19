The Senate on Thursday passed a $40 billion aid bill for Ukraine in overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion, sending the measure to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The measure contains about $24 billion in military support for Ukraine, as well as funding for food programs disrupted by Russia's war and money to keep the Ukrainian government functioning



President Biden, who is expected to sign the bill into law quickly, thanked lawmakers and Congressional leadership for their quick action and announced a new military package of "additional artillery, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine"



Passage of the bill was slowed this week by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who called for the inclusion of a special inspector general to oversee the spending

The final vote was 86-11; the measure's only opposition came from Republicans.

The measure calls for roughly $24 billion in military support for Ukraine, including $11 billion in presidential drawdown authority, which allows Biden to authorize sending weapons and other military equpment from United States stockpiles. It also includes $9 billion to restock U.S. equipment that has already been sent to Ukraine, a major concern for several lawmakers. It also includes nearly $14 billion in funding for State Department programs, including humanitarian support, the Foreign Military Financing Program and the continuity of Ukraine's government.

"Help is on the way. Really significant help," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious."

It also includes $900 million to aid refugees, $54 million for the CDC "to provide medical support, screening" and other services for Ukrainian refugees and more than $5 billion to address food shortages globally caused in part by the war in Ukraine, according to a fact sheet provided by House Democrats. There's also $67 million for the Justice Department "to help cover the costs of seizing, retaining, and selling forfeited property" from Russian oligarchs.

The House approved the bill last week in a widely bipartisan 368-57 vote. The president is expected to sign the bill into law quickly.

Biden applauded Congress for their action, saying that lawmakers sent "clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom."

"The resources that I requested will allow us to send even more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, replenish our own stockpile, and support U.S. troops stationed on NATO territory," Biden said, before thanking the four Congressional leaders for their actions to shepherd the bill through the legislature, which will "ensure there is no lapse in funding for these important needs."

"Together with the contributions of our Allies and partners, we will keep security, economic, food, and humanitarian assistance flowing to Ukraine, across the region, and around the world, and further strengthen Ukraine — both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," the president wrote.

Biden announced Thursday a new military package of "additional artillery, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine, which they are already using so effectively on the battlefield."

"These weapons and equipment will go directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine, and reiterate our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia’s ongoing aggression," he concluded.

Passage of the bill was slowed by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who called for the inclusion of a special inspector general to oversee the spending. Such a move would have kicked the measure back to the House and delayed the delivery of the crucial aid even further.

Speaking before the vote, Schumer said that the body will "will keep its promise to stand with the people of Ukraine."

The package, he said, "will meet the large needs of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their survival."

"I wish I could say this vote will be totally unanimous," Schumer said after underscoring the importance of the vote. "While most senators in both parties want this package done, it beyond troubling to see a growing circle of Senate Republicans proudly oppose Ukrainian funding. Two days ago, 11 Republicans voted against merely debating this legislation."

"Around the world, our enemies are watching what we do right now," Schumer continued. "What do you think they're going to conclude if they start seeing more and more U.S. senators oppose aid to democracies under attack by authoritarianism? Our adversaries might conclude that we're divided America is divided; they might conclude that we lack purpose."

In a rare show of bipartisanship, Schumer's chief rival, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed with the New York Democrat.

"Aid for Ukraine goes far beyond charity," McConnell said Thursday. "The future of America’s security and core strategic interests will be shaped by the outcome of this fight."

McConnell, who recently returned from a trip to Kyiv over the weekend with some of his fellow Republicans, called for "every senator on both sides to join this bipartisan supermajority."

"Anyone concerned about the cost of supporting a Ukrainian victory should consider the much larger cost should Ukraine lose," McConnell warned. "The most expensive and painful thing America could possibly do in the long run would be to stop investing in sovereignty, stability and deterrence before it’s too late."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.