WORCESTER, Mass. - Another outdoor dining option and a new neighbor for The Mercantile in downtown Worcester is opening this summer.

Ruth's Chris Steak House -- which has delayed its opening for about a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will open in July and accommodate 285 people, including an outdoor patio dining area for up to 40 guests.

A representative from Ruth's Chris appeared in front of the Worcester License Commission on Thursday morning to obtain a common victualer license and an alcohol license for indoor and outdoor dining.

Ruth's Chris, located at Mercantile Plaza, will only be open in the evenings with no current plans to open during lunch hours.

The Worcester location will be the fourth Ruth's Chris in Massachusetts, joining Boston, Somerville and Waltham.