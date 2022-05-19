Gov. Janet Mills announced a $5 million program geared toward helping workers who need transportation to their jobs.

The pilot program, part of the governor’s Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, provides grants up to $750,000 to local and regional organizations to develop new ways to get workers to their jobs, such as ridesharing and vanpools.

"A key barrier for many Mainers looking for work is reliable transportation — especially in rural communities where workers may need to travel farther distances to available jobs matching their goals and skill sets," said Laura Fortman, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor. "This is an exciting opportunity for employers to work creatively and collaboratively to attract and retain workers both inside and outside their immediate areas."

The program will accept applications from employers or groups of employers, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, human service organizations and public/private transportation providers. There is no application deadline.

The Maine Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Planning will review each proposal. Visit the program’s website to learn more or to submit an application.