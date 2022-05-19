LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is putting $5 million into rebuilding the downtown district.

What You Need To Know Polk County big on redevelopment after being named one of the fastest growing counties in the nation



Lake Wales is putting millions toward downtown growth



Tiffany Davis opened Lake Wales Point in December 2022 and received $26,000 from the restaurant incentive fund

“Several restaurants in this downtown area received grant money to help them expand," said Karen Thompson, Executive Director of Main Street and member of the community redevelopment team. “Pretty soon this whole downtown area will look different.”

Polk County is big on redevelopment after being named one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, and Lake Wales has a number of projects in motion that help support that growth.

“We support our risk takers here in Lake Wales,” said Thompson. “We offered up to $50,000 to eligible restaurant owners. Typically, these costs were associated with remodeling.”

Tiffany Davis is a new restaurant owner in the area. She opened Lake Wales Point in December 2022. She received $26,000 from the restaurant incentive fund.

“This means a lot for me to do this here in Lake Wales.”



Decorated veteran opens her first restaurant in Polk County.



Hear her why on @BN9 pic.twitter.com/uaeMV8X6bx — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) May 17, 2022

“Every little bit helps, but opening up a restaurant is a lot of work and very expensive,” said Davis. “I wanted to bring diversity into the area.”

Davis, who is a dedicated veteran, said she served as a cook in the military.

“I served for 16 years - the first five I was a chef,” said Davis. “We were cooking for about 2,000 to 3,000 people a meal.”

She said she brought family principles that she learned in the military back home but admits that her real love for cooking started with her grandmother at a very young age.

“My grandma used to be a cook, way back in the day, so I get most of my soul cooking from her,” said Davis. “At first she wouldn’t let me come in the kitchen with her. I guess I had to join the Army and become a cook before I could actually get in the kitchen with her.”

Davis said the memory of her grandmother lives on through her restaurant and the lessons she learned while serving her county help her run it.

“I look at everyone as family so, I treat them as such,” said Davis. “I make sure they’re taken care of, they’re not taking care of, they’re not happy. It’s a lot of things I incorporate that we do in the military here.”

The restaurant incentive program just ended but the city says it was so successful, that it plans to bring back another incentive program geared toward businesses and restaurants, sometime next year.