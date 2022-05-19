HIGH POINT, N.C. — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate didn’t change in April with widespread job growth. But small business owners are still feeling the brunt of labor shortage.

Taj Sudderth is the owner and lead esthetician of Mahaly Spa in High Point, specializing in helping women of color with skin care.

Her passion for this work comes from her personal experience.

"I had pretty bad cystic acne for close to 10 years, and just because I couldn’t find the right resources and information that pertained to my type of skin, it was very hard to treat it,” Sudderth said.

But her ability to treat others is taking a hit because of labor shortages. Sudderth, who is used to seeing more than 20 clients a day, can now take only six a day, because she doesn’t have the staff to meet the demand.

"It’s just a lot of 12-hour days. It’s a lot of dual positions, you know. We’re not hiring service providers that can’t also help us with the front as well, because that is what we need help. We need help with everything. We are at one front desk provider and three estheticians, service providers, including myself,” she said.

Unemployment numbers have improved greatly, but many small business owners like Sudderth are still struggling with labor shortages. At this point those shortages keep repeating like a bad case of deja vu.

"Last year at our peak time, which was October through December, it was one front-desk person, two estheticians and we work six days a week, sometimes seven days a week and that was not sustainable," Sudderth said.

Sudderth now works the front desk in the evening, cutting her service time for clients in half. And she’s checking her latest response to job openings she posted online.

"Thirty-two for the front-desk position. We could only find eight people for esthetician position. And we literally have zero people who could apply for our massage therapy position, and it’s been open since December 16, and we still have zero applicants," she said.

And she feels the work-life balance of people having more than one role in their job is why people aren’t returning to work. But, she says, ”unfortunately us as small business owners, we have to utilize people for all their skillsets in order to maximize our team so we aren’t left with the short stick.”

She just wants to get back into the normal routine of seeing her clients again.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growths expanded in hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing.