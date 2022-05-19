WORCESTER, Mass. - Harpoon Brewery is planting its spears in downtown Worcester this summer.

The Mercantile Center announced Thursday it will open the Harpoon Worcester Beer Garden on May 26 in Mercantile Court - between One Mercantile Tower and the building’s parking garage.

“We’ve recognized the growth and vibrancy of Worcester over the past few years, and we are thrilled to activate Harpoon in this marquee location,” said Charlie Storey, president of Harpoon. “The Harpoon Worcester Beer Garden will provide some of the world’s best beers to the people of Worcester.”

The beer garden is being operated by the team behind North Grafton restaurant Reunion Tap and Table and will be open Thursday through Sunday, starting next week through the end of September.

“We are excited to have Harpoon as a sponsor and Reunion Tap and Table to help bring this long-awaited Worcester Beer Garden to life,” said Chip Norton, managing director of Mercantile Center. “An active and engaging beer garden is something our tenants and neighbors have been craving, and we’re thrilled to open one this summer with these two great partners.”

On Thursday, the Worcester License Commission approved the beer garden for one day liquor licenses and entertainment licenses for every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between May 26 and July 14.