CLEVELAND — John Anthony Orlando, the CEO of Orlando Baking Company, said the ingredients they buy to make bread are more expensive than ever, making the bread more expensive.

He said their suppliers are seeing a supply chain shakeup from the war in Ukraine, a country known as the breadbasket of Europe.

What You Need To Know Costs for making and baking bread are increasing



Orlando Baking Company in Cleveland has had to increase their costs by about 25%



The company said the ingredients for bread have gone up, causing baking costs to go up

“We get one price increase. Three months later, the same company is giving us another price increase," Orlando said.

The company is also coping with labor shortages. Orlando showed Spectrum News one part of the facility that should be up and running.

“Unfortunately, because of the labor shortage, we had to shut the line down today," Orlando said.

Orlando said their prices are up about 25%, and that’s just to offset the new costs of doing business.

“I don’t see an end coming to it. We just keep getting hit with increases, and it will continue to go up," Orlando said.

Orlando said there’s a constant demand for bread, and they produce about 800,000 to 900,000 pounds of it a week. He said if they had more people manning the machines, then they might be able to reduce overhead.

“We have plenty of line capacity. We don’t have the people capacity," Orlando said.

Orlando said they have clients including supermarkets and restaurants, so they’ll have to do more with less. He said the increased costs will likely be passed all the way down to the customer who buys the bread.