Harris, in the commencement speech Wednesday at the academy in New London, Connecticut, will reflect on the state of the world in which long-standing rules and norms are more frequently coming under attack, noting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to excerpts of the speech released by her office.

"We see this in Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine where fundamental principles are under threat," she is set to say. "Principles grounded in the belief: that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations must be respected; the belief that all people have a right to choose their own leaders; and that borders must not be changed by force. For a time, it seemed as though these rules and norms would prevail. Now, they are being called into question."

“And the challenges we face are broader than Russia,” Harris is expected to say. “Around the world, we see additional attempts to undermine the rules-based order: Nations that threaten the freedom of the seas; criminal gangs and traffickers who skirt the rule of law, and fuel corruption and violence; those that manipulate and undermine the foundations of international commerce.”

The vice president will also make the case that as Coast Guard members the graduates will play an important role in helping the United States uphold the international rules-based order, calling it one of the United States' "defining missions."

“Over time, this order has been tried. This order has been tested. And far too often, this order has been taken for granted,” Harris will say. “Frankly, sometimes we forget how rare it is in human history to have a period of relative peace and stability among nations.”

"We must remember: Upholding a system of laws, institutions and common understandings – this is how we ensure the safety, security, and prosperity of the United States, and this is how we preserve stability in the world," she is expected to add before addressing the graduates directly.

"Cadets, this is where you come in: In addition to the work you will do at home, you will serve a vital role in advancing our nation’s interests abroad," Harris is set to say.

Earlier this month, Harris used the commencement address at Tennessee State University in Nashville to urge graduates to apply their leadership skills to help tackle the multitude of challenges posed by an unsettled world.

In her speech at the historically Black university, Harris said the Class of 2022 stands “on the brink of a new frontier,” pointing to the prospects of more breakthroughs in technology and medical research.

But with war raging in Ukraine, the risks from climate change and basic freedoms under threat in the United States, graduates are stepping off into an uncertain future, she said at Tennessee State.

Last year, Harris delivered a commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at this year's Naval Academy graduation later this month.