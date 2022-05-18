It’s often heard, in the small, Central New York village of Chittenango, that “all yellow brick roads lead back,” in an affectionate nod to its claim to fame: the birthplace of Wizard of Oz mastermind L. Frank Baum. The area attracts for its serenity and charm, with just under 5,000 residents that carry a generational appreciation for homegrown roots, community and tradition.

It’s true for 2016 Chittenango High School graduate Sarah Beagle, whose path has led right back to the very counter and window in the center of town that she first worked nearly 10 years ago.

Beagle is the new owner of the North Pole ice cream parlor and the former Hamlet Diner, off Genesee Street. It was a dream she’s had for years, she says, but never thought it would be realized in the town she grew up in, let alone in the same locale as “her favorite job of all time.”

“When I worked here in high school, all of my friends and I would always joke that I would sell my soul for the North Pole, that’s just what I would always say,” Beagle laughed, “And now I feel like I have.”

Beagle attended college at SUNY Cortland, graduating in 2020 on the path to become a health teacher. Her plans changed with the pandemic, and, while working with the Buffalo Health Department, she kicked up a side business, coined “Sweet SarahNdipity;” experimenting with a new passion for cake decorating and baking.

“It started with making a cake for a church bake sale and just snowballed. I was making cakes and cupcakes for family, and then friends, and then friends-of-friends,” said Beagle.

A business plan to expand beyond her Facebook storefront all came to fruition when the Roman family, her hometown neighbors and former owners of the North Pole, agreed to sell her the property last fall. She moved back home and got to work.

“[Jim Roman] gave me the key on the January 1 in a little envelope and it said, ‘The key to your dreams,’” she said. “And we got started here right away.”

It was nerve-wracking, at first. She wasn’t sure how the village would take to her new ideas and modern flair for a local staple that has changed little over the years.

“I was nervous, but when I shared that I had bought this place in the Chittenango Community Facebook group, I was shocked. Hundreds of perfect strangers and friends were liking and commenting and they were so supportive,” she said. “I think there was just a lot of excitement that it wasn’t closing down for good.”

The reception, she says, has made her debut as a young business owner in town all the sweeter, as strangers and familiar faces alike are now coming to her shop’s window, asking for her by name, and celebrating her accomplishment with every visit.

Infusing community input and craft has been a key part of her business model since the ice cream shop opened earlier this month, from introducing new menu items to suggested flavor offerings. She offers gluten-free cones, at no extra charge, as well as dairy-free Dole Whips and loaded, picturesque milkshakes to ensure there’s something for everyone.

It’s the very flavor of inclusion that has sparked so much interest from community members in what’s coming next door in the former Hamlet Diner.

“It’s going to be called ‘Serendipity Café’ and my vision is for it to be trendy, with a coffee bar and a display case with baked goods; cinnamon rolls, muffins, bagels — and I’m going to be making those,” said Beagle.

A table at the front, beloved by regulars of the Hamlet, will be removed, Beagle said, with fresh décor and paint for a modern aesthetic — including a trendy menu, featuring homemade yeast waffle breakfast sandwiches, which she hopes will appeal to a younger crowd.

“It was a breakfast diner, so I think people are going to miss the diner aspect to it but, hopefully they can find something else they like here,” said Beagle.

Beagle says she hopes to complete her renovations of the café by this fall, and she’s looking forward to what’s coming.

“I love it here. I said in high school, if I could work here the rest of my life, I would. Now, this is going to be my first job and my last job,” she said.