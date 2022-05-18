A bipartisan group of House lawmakers are calling on President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act — a Korean War-era law that allows the president to direct private companies to produce goods to support national defense — to address the nationwide baby formula shortage.

What You Need To Know A bipartisan group of House lawmakers are calling on President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to address the nationwide baby formula shortage





A number of lawmakers have already introduced similar legislation, including a bipartisan group of Senators who introduced a similar bill, the Urgently Feeding America’s Babies Act , that would designate baby formula as a scarce and critical material under the DPA

, that would designate baby formula as a scarce and critical material under the DPA

The shortage comes from a February recall by Abbott Nutrition, the largest domestic supplier of powdered formula, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, which exacerbated supply chain issues nationwide and left fewer options available





Abbott this week announced it had reached a deal with the FDA to reopen the Michigan plant impacted by the recall after the Biden administration worked to bring the plant, the country's largest, back online

The shortage comes from a February recall by Abbott Nutrition, the largest domestic supplier of powdered formula, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. Abbott initiated the recall and closed the Sturgis, Michigan, plant where the impacted products were produced, which exacerbated supply chain issues nationwide and left fewer options available.

The group of 20 Democrats and Republicans, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., introduced a resolution calling for Biden to invoke the law in order to “increase the production of baby formula and provide for the equitable distribution of baby formula through federally qualified health centers.”

News of the resolution was first reported by Axios.

“Today, I’m leading a group of 20 in the House to urge the President to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production & ensure it gets to all regions of the nation,” Gottheimer wrote on Twitter. “No baby should go hungry & no mother or father should have to struggle to feed their child.”

Today, I’m leading a group of 20 in the House to urge the President to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production & ensure it gets to all regions of the nation.



No baby should go hungry & no mother or father should have to struggle to feed their child. pic.twitter.com/JpOVQ5mTXI — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) May 18, 2022

Notable lawmakers in the group include Rep. Tom Suozzi, who is making a bid to become New York’s next governor, Republican Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Maria Salazar, R-Fla., and a number of House Democrats in competitive swing districts — Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Chris Pappas, D-N.H., Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. — underscoring the importance of addressing the issues of shortages and price increases rankling Americans.

A number of lawmakers have already introduced similar legislation, including a bipartisan group of Senators who introduced a similar bill, the Urgently Feeding America’s Babies Act, that would designate baby formula as a scarce and critical material under the DPA.

The bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif., would also “establish a process to approve the sale of European-produced infant formulas to address the ongoing shortage.”

“This crisis is putting the lives of America’s babies in jeopardy,” Rubio said in a statement. “We must increase the supply of infant formula as quickly as possible, and this legislation would provide the tools to do so. We cannot afford to wait any longer.”

"No parent should struggle to get the formula that they need to feed their babies and keep them healthy and safe," Hassan wrote. "This commonsense, bipartisan bill will help increase the availability of baby formula, and I urge my colleagues to pass this legislation quickly. I will also keep pushing manufacturers and the administration to increase supply as fast as possible.”

Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican, introduced companion legislation to the Urgently Feeding America’s Babies Act in the House.

“As a grandfather to eight young children, I know firsthand that there is no greater concern than parents being able to feed their children,” Buchanan said, adding: “We need to use every tool at our disposal to ramp up domestic production as quickly as possible to make sure babies are fed.”

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also said that she would call on Biden to invoke the DPA for formula, telling NPR's "All Things Considered" last week that it "is a life or death issue."

"The current manufacturers are unwilling to produce enough formula because they think it costs too much money," she said. "They need to be told they have to double their production immediately."

The White House has said that all options are on the table, including invoking the DPA.

"We’re leaving no stone unturned and every option is on the table, as we have been saying for the past several days," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

Abbott this week announced it had reached a deal with the FDA to reopen the Michigan plant impacted by the recall after the Biden administration worked to bring the plant, the country's largest, back online. The company said that product can begin hitting shelves within weeks of the facility being reopened

House Democrats have also introduced an emergency $28 million spending bill to address the formula shortage, which would increase Food and Drug Administration staffing to boost inspections of domestic and international suppliers, prevent fraudulent products from getting onto store shelves and acquire better data on the marketplace.